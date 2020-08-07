Noir (NOR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $704.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 7th. Noir has a total market capitalization of $358,030.28 and $704.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One Noir coin can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $229.04 or 0.01971702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00086530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00190381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000888 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00110750 BTC.

About Noir

Noir’s total supply is 20,310,858 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org.

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

