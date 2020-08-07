NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Price Hits $0.0019

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. NoLimitCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $3,591.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006455 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002323 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000088 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About NoLimitCoin

NLC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 615,172,390 coins. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

