Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.82

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.82 and traded as high as $3.01. Norsk Hydro ASA shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 14,531 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NHYDY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

