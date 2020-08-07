Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $1.20 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Northern Oil & Gas’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $130.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.16 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks raised Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet raised Northern Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.55.

NOG stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. Northern Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 23.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,862,049 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after buying an additional 3,029,071 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 92.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 103.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,377 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 23.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,947,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 800.9% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 951,876 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 846,222 shares during the last quarter.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

