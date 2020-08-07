Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on NOC. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Cowen raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $366.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.00.

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $325.98. 9,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.71. The company has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.78. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.