NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.70

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.70 and traded as high as $11.44. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 510,615 shares trading hands.

NWH.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. National Bank Financial set a C$11.00 target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a report on Thursday, June 25th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.25 to C$11.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.09, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 19.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.70.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2019 the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 158 income-producing properties and 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

