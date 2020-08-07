Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.71 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Northwest Natural updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.25-2.45 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.25-2.45 EPS.

NYSE NWN traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.70. 8,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,900. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $50.36 and a 12-month high of $77.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 87.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NWN shares. UBS Group raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

