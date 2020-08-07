Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.25-2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $53.73 on Friday. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.88.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $285.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 87.21%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.