NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Short Interest Down 10.7% in July

NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 652,300 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 730,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NorthWestern stock opened at $56.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.33.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $269.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet cut NorthWestern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NorthWestern by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,139,000 after buying an additional 55,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,276,000 after buying an additional 28,814 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,416,000 after buying an additional 50,607 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 42.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,001,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,921,000 after buying an additional 299,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,463,000 after buying an additional 151,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

