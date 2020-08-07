NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Given Hold Rating at Oppenheimer

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.90. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.05 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 125.92%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $228,577,089.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,967.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Samir Kapuria sold 45,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $930,788.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 291,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,007,423.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $1,668,264,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $762,700,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $662,260,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $468,450,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,630.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,086,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,853,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330,292 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.