NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NLOK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.73.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.59. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.05 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 125.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $228,577,089.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,967.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Samir Kapuria sold 45,162 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $930,788.82. Following the transaction, the president now owns 291,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,007,423.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 442.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.