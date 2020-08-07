Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ:NVFY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ:NVFY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the July 15th total of 71,100 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NVFY stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 19,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,896. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55. Nova Lifestyle has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 46.49 and a quick ratio of 26.16.

Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter.

Nova Lifestyle Company Profile

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based residential furniture for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

