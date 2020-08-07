Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Trading 13.2% Higher

Novacyt SA (LON:NCYT)’s stock price traded up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 324 ($3.99) and last traded at GBX 322.50 ($3.97), 653,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 285 ($3.51).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 269.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 227.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.00 million and a P/E ratio of -12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.03.

In other news, insider Andrew Heath acquired 3,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 305 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £9,641.05 ($11,864.45). Also, insider James Wakefield acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 305 ($3.75) per share, for a total transaction of £61,000 ($75,067.68).

About Novacyt (LON:NCYT)

Novacyt SA develops and sells diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases. The company's diagnostic products are used in liquid based cytology, oncology, microbiology, haematology, and serology testing. It offers NovaPrep, a liquid based cytology solution that is utilized in the diagnosis of cervical cancer; and clinical laboratory testing services to clinicians, healthcare providers, and patients.

