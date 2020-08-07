NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.90

Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.90 and traded as high as $12.82. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at $12.34, with a volume of 493,740 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56, a current ratio of 62.66 and a quick ratio of 62.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a PE ratio of -135.60.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (TSE:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

