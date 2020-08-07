Novavax (NVAX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Novavax to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NVAX traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,494,831. Novavax has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $189.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.77 and a beta of 1.76.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVAX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Novavax from $106.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Novavax from $101.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.81.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 16,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $997,067.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,543.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James F. Young purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $73,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

