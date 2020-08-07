NULS 24 Hour Volume Reaches $31.74 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One NULS coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00004298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NULS has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a market cap of $45.00 million and $31.74 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008667 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.15 or 0.01959249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00082146 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00190201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000885 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000169 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00109917 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 102,799,572 coins and its circulating supply is 90,722,673 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NULS Coin Trading

NULS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

