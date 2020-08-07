Numeraire (NMR) Reaches One Day Volume of $331,926.00

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $51.34 million and $331,926.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for approximately $18.67 or 0.00160676 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040676 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $580.12 or 0.04991440 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002177 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00050737 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00029616 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00013154 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire (NMR) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,979,491 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,749,453 tokens. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai.

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

