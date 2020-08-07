Numis (LON:NUM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $304.21

Numis Co. PLC (LON:NUM) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.21 and traded as high as $305.00. Numis shares last traded at $305.00, with a volume of 17,871 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 304.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 272.43.

Numis (LON:NUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported GBX 6 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Numis Co. PLC will post 2130.1203815 EPS for the current year.

Numis Company Profile (LON:NUM)

Numis Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of institutional stockbroking and corporate advisory services. The company offers research services with investment perspective; stockbroking services to the United Kingdom, European, the United States, and International investment funds; and research, sales, trading, and corporate broking/finance services focusing on quoted equity, private equity, infrastructure, property, debt, and other alternative assets for a range of institutional investors, family offices, and private client wealth managers.

