NuShares (NSR) Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 7th. NuShares has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $4,713.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NuShares has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NuShares token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00022903 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

NuShares Token Profile

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares.

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

