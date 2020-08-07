Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 671,639 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.32% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $6,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,404,651 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,989,000 after purchasing an additional 390,833 shares during the period. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,029,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,534,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,101,412 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,270,000 after acquiring an additional 251,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 543,390 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 151,034 shares during the period. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUV opened at $10.59 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $11.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

