Obyte (GBYTE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7,980.00

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 7th. During the last week, Obyte has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Obyte coin can currently be bought for approximately $27.94 or 0.00239926 BTC on major exchanges including UPbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $21.04 million and approximately $7,980.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000132 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000275 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001208 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About Obyte

Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 753,181 coins. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball.

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

