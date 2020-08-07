Ocean Endowment Partners LLC Has $55.54 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ocean Endowment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 87.4% of Ocean Endowment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 274,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,640,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,019,000 after acquiring an additional 235,492 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 430.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 342,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,030,000 after acquiring an additional 277,828 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 71.1% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,150,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $335.95. 3,050,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,700,698. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $318.57 and a 200-day moving average of $302.51.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

