Ocugen (OCGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 14th. Analysts expect Ocugen to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Ocugen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,064,856. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. Ocugen has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

Several research firms have commented on OCGN. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Ocugen from $2.00 to $0.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

