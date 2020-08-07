ODUWA (OWC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $43,453.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00002555 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $693,055.25 and $43,453.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00034304 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,626.84 or 1.00726845 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000744 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00162340 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001045 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004577 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

