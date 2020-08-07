OKB Price Tops $5.90 on Top Exchanges (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 7th. In the last seven days, OKB has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One OKB token can now be bought for approximately $5.90 or 0.00050737 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and OKEx. OKB has a market cap of $353.81 million and approximately $163.20 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040676 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $580.12 or 0.04991440 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002177 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00029616 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00013154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002667 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB's total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

