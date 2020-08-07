Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 62.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Okta news, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $2,194,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,401.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.77, for a total value of $8,938,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,691,736.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 508,696 shares of company stock valued at $100,251,879. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA stock traded down $9.08 on Friday, reaching $208.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,735,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,587. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of -116.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.23 and a 200-day moving average of $160.98. Okta Inc has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $226.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The company had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Okta’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Okta from $154.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Okta from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.11.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

