Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Olin posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 124.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.97). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Olin.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Vertical Research cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,467,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,729,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,269,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,495,000 after buying an additional 1,606,409 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,514,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Olin by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,299,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,186,000 after buying an additional 950,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $11.34 on Friday. Olin has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Olin’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

