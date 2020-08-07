Olympic Steel, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

Olympic Steel has a dividend payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Olympic Steel to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Shares of ZEUS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.54 million, a P/E ratio of 55.75 and a beta of 1.59. Olympic Steel has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $18.41.

In other Olympic Steel news, Director Richard P. Stovsky purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olympic Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

