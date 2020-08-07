Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.20, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Olympic Steel had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.16%.

Olympic Steel stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.21. The stock had a trading volume of 969 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 4.04. Olympic Steel has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.54 million, a PE ratio of 54.20 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Olympic Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th.

In other news, Director Richard P. Stovsky acquired 5,000 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Company insiders own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

