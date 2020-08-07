ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55,591 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of ON Semiconductor worth $7,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 29.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $34,542.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,959. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,072 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $82,743.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,555.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,510 shares of company stock valued at $130,485. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.66 and a beta of 2.21. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $25.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.95.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.95.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

