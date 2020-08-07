Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) rose 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.14, approximately 6,690,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 14,714,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

ONTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.25 target price for the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.20.

The stock has a market cap of $190.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 876.56% and a negative return on equity of 340.18%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 2,123.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 94,535 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 1,311.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 599,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

