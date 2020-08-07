One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 25.78%.

Shares of NYSE:OLP traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,884. The firm has a market cap of $364.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. One Liberty Properties has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.83%. This is an increase from One Liberty Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

OLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

