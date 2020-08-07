ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) PT Raised to $79.00

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 70.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of ONEX from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ONEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of ONEX from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ONEX from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ONEX from $85.60 to $91.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.47.

Get ONEX alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ONEXF traded up $1.65 on Friday, hitting $46.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215. The company has a quick ratio of 61.31, a current ratio of 61.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.49. ONEX has a 1 year low of $25.66 and a 1 year high of $68.42.

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($9.12) EPS for the quarter. ONEX had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 389.88%. The company had revenue of ($990.00) million during the quarter.

About ONEX

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for ONEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.