Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,170,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 129,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days. Approximately 34.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have issued reports on OPK. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Opko Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Opko Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Opko Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 2.47. Opko Health has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $6.47.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Opko Health will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 450,000 shares of company stock worth $1,015,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Opko Health by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 627,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 333,155 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Opko Health during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Opko Health by 36.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 965,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 255,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Opko Health by 950.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 220,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 199,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

