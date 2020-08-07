Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.18 EPS

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OPRT stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.65. 6,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,954. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average is $13.45. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $25.84. The firm has a market cap of $423.99 million and a P/E ratio of 14.38.

In related news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 6,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $52,410.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,814.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David Anthony Needham sold 2,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $38,428.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,733 shares in the company, valued at $252,146.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,878 shares of company stock worth $211,870. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oportun Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Oportun Financial from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.64.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

