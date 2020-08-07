Oppenheimer Comments on KKR & Co Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for KKR & Co Inc’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

KKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NYSE KKR opened at $36.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.86. KKR & Co Inc has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.57.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.68 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 47.50%. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $179,993,866.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $699,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the second quarter worth about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 51.6% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.