Oppenheimer Comments on Watts Water Technologies Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) – Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ FY2020 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WTS. Zacks Investment Research cut Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

NYSE:WTS opened at $88.97 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $114.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.59.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $338.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.64 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,482,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,518,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,584,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,017,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,824,000 after purchasing an additional 61,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,689,000 after purchasing an additional 49,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,801 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.89, for a total value of $871,210.89. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,688 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $135,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,923.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.