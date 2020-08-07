Oppenheimer Weighs in on RingCentral Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for RingCentral in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now expects that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for RingCentral’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RNG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on RingCentral from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on RingCentral from $236.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on RingCentral from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on RingCentral from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on RingCentral from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.00.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $287.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of -252.01 and a beta of 0.62. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $120.03 and a 1-year high of $306.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.86 and a 200 day moving average of $242.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $277.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.98 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.64, for a total transaction of $134,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,217.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.88, for a total value of $285,443.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 174,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,412,033.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,015 shares of company stock valued at $26,425,565. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in RingCentral by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in RingCentral by 2,077.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

