Orosur Mining (LON:OMI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.44

Orosur Mining Inc (LON:OMI) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and traded as high as $4.35. Orosur Mining shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 43,523 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.77.

About Orosur Mining (LON:OMI)

Orosur Mining Inc acquires, identifies, develops, explores, and produces mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver and base metals. It primarily operates and develops the San Gregorio gold project located in the Department of Rivera, Uruguay. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

