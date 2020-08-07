Orosur Mining (TSE:OMI) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Orosur Mining Inc (TSE:OMI)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.08. Orosur Mining shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 20,000 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market cap of $12.82 million and a PE ratio of -10.71.

Orosur Mining Company Profile (TSE:OMI)

Orosur Mining Inc acquires, identifies, develops, explores, and produces mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver and base metals. It primarily operates and develops the San Gregorio gold project located in the Department of Rivera, Uruguay. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

