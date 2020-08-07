Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

TSE:OR traded down C$0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$15.36. 201,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,963. Osisko gold royalties has a twelve month low of C$6.35 and a twelve month high of C$17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.82.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$52.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OR shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Osisko gold royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.60.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

