OTCMKTS:PROSY’s (PROSY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

OTCMKTS:PROSY (OTCMKTS:PROSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. HSBC raised shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.15. 353,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,587. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.96. OTCMKTS:PROSY has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $20.59.

About OTCMKTS:PROSY

Prosus N.V. engages international e-commerce and Internet businesses. It operates Internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, etail, travel, and other e-commerce. It has operations in China, India, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe, North America, Latin America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

