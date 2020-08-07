OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.51

Shares of OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.51 and traded as low as $21.23. OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR shares last traded at $21.28, with a volume of 14,029 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.43.

OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OTSKY)

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of central nervous system disorders, oncology, cardiovascular-renal, infectious disease, dermatological disease, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, diagnostics, surgical aid and regenerative, allergy/immunology, and urology.

