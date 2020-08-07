Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 332,700 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 314,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $40.22 on Friday. Otter Tail has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $57.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.53.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $192.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.93 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. Man Group plc grew its position in Otter Tail by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Otter Tail by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,710,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Otter Tail by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Otter Tail during the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OTTR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Thursday. Sidoti upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

