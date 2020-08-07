Own Reaches Market Cap of $2.38 Million (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. During the last week, Own has traded up 35.2% against the US dollar. Own has a total market cap of $2.38 million and $465,969.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Own token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, DDEX, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040662 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $579.27 or 0.04984677 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002206 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00050877 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00029450 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00013238 BTC.

Own Profile

Own (CHX) is a token. Its launch date was March 25th, 2018. Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Own’s official website is weown.com. The official message board for Own is medium.com/ownmarket.

Own Token Trading

Own can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, DDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Own should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Own using one of the exchanges listed above.

