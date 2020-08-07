Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Position Reduced by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,438 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 284.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period.

PTLC remained flat at $$29.37 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,885 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.98.

