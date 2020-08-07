PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PDYPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,659. PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $79.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

