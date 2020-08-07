Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $378.16

Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $378.16 and traded as low as $365.80. Pagegroup shares last traded at $384.20, with a volume of 436,341 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAGE shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pagegroup in a report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 460 ($5.66) to GBX 450 ($5.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 530 ($6.52) to GBX 395 ($4.86) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 350 ($4.31) to GBX 375 ($4.61) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 400 ($4.92) to GBX 450 ($5.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pagegroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 426.11 ($5.24).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 378.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 385.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 11.65.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

