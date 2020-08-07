Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $183.61

Palace Capital PLC (LON:PCA)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.61 and traded as high as $194.00. Palace Capital shares last traded at $194.00, with a volume of 59,309 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 183.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 226.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.84. The company has a market capitalization of $86.89 million and a PE ratio of -16.00.

Get Palace Capital alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Palace Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -84.75%.

In related news, insider Ronald Neil Sinclair sold 6,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.26), for a total value of £11,514.72 ($14,170.22).

Palace Capital Company Profile (LON:PCA)

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Palace Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palace Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.