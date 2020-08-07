Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) vs. American International Group (NASDAQ:AIG) Head to Head Review

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) and American International Group (NYSE:AIG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Palomar alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Palomar and American International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palomar 0 1 6 0 2.86 American International Group 0 6 10 0 2.63

Palomar presently has a consensus price target of $67.67, indicating a potential downside of 30.71%. American International Group has a consensus price target of $42.29, indicating a potential upside of 44.22%. Given American International Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American International Group is more favorable than Palomar.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Palomar and American International Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palomar $113.30 million 20.91 $10.62 million $1.73 56.45 American International Group $49.75 billion 0.51 $3.35 billion $4.59 6.39

American International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Palomar. American International Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palomar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Palomar has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American International Group has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Palomar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of American International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Palomar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of American International Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Palomar and American International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palomar 28.80% 20.24% 11.49% American International Group -9.46% 3.28% 0.40%

About Palomar

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc. provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance. It also provides professional liability insurance products for a range of businesses and risks, including directors and officer's liability, mergers and acquisitions, fidelity, employment practices, fiduciary liability, cyber risk, kidnap and ransom, and errors and omissions insurance. In addition, this segment offers personal auto and property insurance, voluntary and sponsor-paid personal accident, and supplemental health products; extended warranty insurance products; and travel insurance products. Its Life and Retirement segment offers variable annuities, fixed index and fixed annuities, and retail mutual funds; group mutual funds, fixed annuities, and variable annuities, as well as individual annuity and investment products, and financial planning and advisory services; and term life and universal life insurance. This segment also provides stable value wrap products, and structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities; and corporate- and bank-owned life insurance and guaranteed investment contracts. This segment sells its products through independent marketing organizations, independent insurance agents, financial advisors, direct marketing, banks, wirehouses, and broker-dealers. The company's Legacy Portfolio segment offers legacy insurance products. American International Group, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.